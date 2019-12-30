NSU alumni set up memorial fund for Carley McCord

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter, was tragically killed in a small plane crash on Dec. 28. (Source: NSU)
By Mykal Vincent | December 30, 2019 at 7:01 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 7:19 AM

NACHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - A memorial fund has been set up for a Louisiana sports reporter tragically killed in a small plane crash.

Carley McCord was known around the state for her hard work as a sports reporter for ESPN, the Pelicans, Saints, and WDSU in New Orleans, Cox Sports Television, and the Cleveland Browns. She died on Dec. 28, just minutes after a plane heading to the LSU-OU Peach Bowl semifinal game took off from an airfield in Lafayette.

McCord was a graduate of Northwestern State University, and LSU.

The NSU alumni organization has set up a memorial fund in her honor. If you wish to donate, click here.

