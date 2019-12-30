2 men accused of stealing 8 hover boards from Port Allen Walmart

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two people who allegedly stole eight hover boards from the Walmart in Port Allen.
Officials say two unidentified black males entered the store, loaded the boards into two shopping carts, and left the store without paying for them. They reportedly loaded the boards into a newer model Honda Accord that was being driven by another unidentified black male before fleeing the store.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 225-382-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
