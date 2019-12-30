Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-REP-JOHN-LEWIS-CANCER
Congressman John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic congressman John Lewis says advanced pancreatic cancer is one more fight he'll take on and that he will continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. The 79-year-old Georgia Democrat announced on Sunday that the cancer was detected earlier this month during a routine medical visit. Lewis rose to national attention in the civil rights era and has represented his Atlanta-area district since his first election in 1986. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi relayed her best wishes to Lewis, saying, “We are all praying for you.” Lewis says he has a fighting chance.
TUPELO-SESQUICENTENNIAL
Art helps Tupelo celebrate 150 years as a city in 2020
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A city in northeast Mississippi is making a bold statement to celebrate its 150th anniversary. An art piece consisting of three big red numbers _ 1, 5 and 0 _ has been installed at a park near City Hall in downtown Tupelo. Each is 12 feet tall. The convention and visitors bureau director, Neal McCoy, says the big numbers will be a fun way for people to celebrate the city. Tupelo was incorporated on July 20, 1870. The city is planning a sesquicentennial celebration on July 20, 2020.
AMTRAK-ALABAMA
Mobile to decide key issue on Amtrak future on Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — City leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are preparing to decide a key issue in restoring passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast. Council members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to commit as much as $3 million over three years to operate Amtrak trains through the city. Passenger trains haven't run through the region since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged rail lines in 2005. Mississippi and Louisiana already have dedicated money toward the project to resume service. Officials at Alabama's main seaport in Mobile worry that passenger trains could interfere with freight traffic.
BAR ON CAMPUS
Renovations happening for Ole Miss hotel to open a bar
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A bar will be opening inside a hotel on campus at the University of Mississippi. The university received state approval for resort status for the Inn at Ole Miss. That allows the sale of alcohol. The current McCormick's cafe inside the hotel is being renovated. A bar will be handcrafted by Ben Napier. He is an Ole Miss alumnus. He and his wife, Erin, star in the HGTV show, “Home Town.” Ole Miss received approval for resort status at the football stadium and the basketball arena. Beer is being sold in both of those places.
VICKSBURG-WARREN GRADUATION RATE
Vicksburg-Warren works to increase high school grad rate
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A school district in western Mississippi has seen a steady increase in its graduation rate. The Vicksburg Warren School District says it has revised the focus of its high schools. It has been paying attention to students who might drop out. And, it is engaging students in a leadership program. The district's graduation rate was 58.5% for the class of 2013. It was up to more than 80% for the class of 2019.
TOP 10-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi 2019 top news: Immigration raid, flood, election
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi's biggest news stories of 2019 was an immigration raid at poultry plants in August. The operation was the biggest workplace sting in the U.S. in at least a decade. In other big news, Republican Tate Reeves was elected governor. Parts of the Delta remained flooded for months. Mississippi started a lottery. Longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran died, as did Democratic former state House Speaker Billy McCoy. A judge set bond for Curtis Flowers, who's been tried six times in a quadruple murder case in Winona. Flowers had two mistrials, and four convictions have been overturned.