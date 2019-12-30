Issues corrected at Zachary community home where resident escaped before being shot

After further investigation, LDH found that on the night of the shooting none of the patients housed at the facility were given their medication before the escape because there was no CMA staff on duty. That same night the resident was reported to be running through the home stripping off his clothing. Staffers told LDH the resident was last seen around 11:30 p.m. when he entered his bedroom, at which point staff began caring for clients on the opposite end of the building.