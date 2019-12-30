Impaired driver crashes into Louisiana State Police building

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - An impaired driver caused significant damage to a Louisiana State Police building early Sunday morning after crashing into it, according to La. State Police Troop E.
Police say around 5 a.m, a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by 50-year-old Felicia Payne of Alexandria, left the roadway and struck an exterior wall of Louisiana State Police Troop E.
The impact damaged the exterior wall and interior offices. Troopers placed Payne under arrest after she submitted to a breath alcohol test registering over the legal limit.
No one was injured.
The Alexandria Police Department is handling the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.