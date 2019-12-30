Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It turns out 13 wins weren't enough to earn the New Orleans Saints a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The runaway winners of the NFC South will have to win an extra game if they hope to reach the Super Bowl. They'll be the No. 3 seed and host the Vikings next weekend in the wild-card round while the 49ers and Packers get a week to rest. The Saints were hoping they might get a first-round bye or possibly even the top seed after throttling the reeling Carolina Panthers 42-10 on Sunday. Instead, the Packers beat the Lions and the 49ers held to beat the Seahawks.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-high 27-point performance with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the under-manned Houston Rockets 127-112 for their fourth straight victory. E'Twaun Moore hit five 3s and scored a season-high 25 for New Orleans. The Pelicans trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter before suddenly seizing control against a Houston squad without James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela. Brandon Ingram added 27 points and Jrue Holiday 25 for New Orleans. Houston's Eric Gordon scored 20 points in his first game since having arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-November.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The matchup is set for a tantalizing College Football Playoff national championship game. On one side is defending national champion Clemson and its 29-game winning streak. On the other is unbeaten and No. 1 LSU and its Heisman Trophy winner. But first, there is a 15-day break in the playoffs. LSU and Clemson will play the final game of the 2019 college football season on Jan. 13 in New Orleans after winning semifinals Saturday night. Television viewership was strong for the semifinals. ESPN says Ohio State-Clemson drew more viewers than any semifinal not played on New Year's Day in the six-year history of the playoff. ESPN will try to keep the college football conversation going with lower-level bowl games scheduled for Jan. 2, 3, 4 and 6.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LSU got the drama out of the way early while Clemson needed almost all 60 minutes in a white-knuckle contest. The result was the same. The two teams of Tigers won Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinals and will meet in New Orleans for the title on Jan. 13. LSU is moving on after a brilliant 63-28 win over Oklahoma. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 after a late rally and then an interception with 37 seconds left. Clemson will be playing for its third title in four seasons.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden has been scratched from the Houston Rockets' lineup night against the recently surging New Orleans Pelicans. Harden had been listed as questionable with a right toe sprain after scoring 44 points in Houston's 108-98 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Harden also has knee swelling stemming from a collision in that game, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. That left Houston without three prominent players against a Pelicans squad that has won three straight and four of five. Guard Russell Westbrook already was scheduled to sit out for rest and center Clint Capela was out with a right heel bruise.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 8 Auburn beat Lipscomb 86-59 on Sunday to improve to 12-0. The Tigers remained one of two undefeated teams nationally after Liberty’s loss to LSU, joining No. 15 San Diego State. Auburn got off to a slow start against Lipscomb, a team coming off a 23-point loss at Vermont, but dominated late. Jamal Johnson matched his season high with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Christian Okoro also scored 14 points.