Gonzales man sentenced to 60 months for possession of 600 images of child porn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Henry Babin, 30, of Gonzales, has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison following his conviction for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Monday.
Babin will also be required to serve five years of supervised release, register as a convicted sex offender, and pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims identified as children photographed in the images.
During the execution of a search warrant for Babin’s property, task force agents say he emerged from a detached shed that had been converted into a living residence. Babin lived in the shed by himself.
Electronic devices were recovered from the scene containing at least 600 images and videos of child pornography, including prepubescent minors and infants engaged in various sex acts.
“The possession of child pornography perpetuates the market for such despicable material and exploits our most vulnerable citizens, our children. This conviction and sentence contributes to the safety and security of children not only in our community, but around the world. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue individuals whose actions harm, demean, or exploit our precious youth,” Fremin stated.
