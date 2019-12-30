Funeral arrangements announced for teen, pilot killed in Lafayette plane crash that left 3 others dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements have now been announced for the youngest victim of Saturday’s deadly plane crash in Lafayette, as well as for the plane’s pilot.
Michael “Walker” Vincent, 15, was killed, along with four others, while on the way to Atlanta to watch LSU play in the Peach Bowl.
Martin & Castille Funeral Home says services for the teen will be held at Our Savior’s Church Lafayette Campus, located at 1201 E Broussard Rd. in Lafayette, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Services will start at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held the same day from 12 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Community Foundation of Acadiana, the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Memorial Fund. Donations can be mailed to 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, La., 70508.
Vincent died just one day before his 16th birthday. His mother was also killed in the crash.
Services for the plane’s pilot, Ian Biggs, 51, will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home, located at 2424 N University Ave. in Lafayette. Visitation is set for 9 a.m. until the time of service.
