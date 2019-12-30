FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Considerably cooler to end 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Considerably cooler weather has settled in for the final days of 2019 in the wake of a cold front that pushed through on Sunday. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine both today and Tuesday, with highs near or a little above 60°. Clear skies and light winds will allow for a cold start on Tuesday morning, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30°s.
The forecast looks good for those of you heading out to celebrate the New Year Tuesday night. Early evening temperatures will be around 50° and fall into the mid 40°s by the time we reach midnight. So grab a jacket for your New Year’s celebrations, but most importantly, rain will not be an issue.
That begins to change by late on New Year's Day as showers start to roll in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rains will be widespread on Thursday and could get rather heavy at times. The current outlook suggests rain totals of 2 to 4 inches will be common, with some locally higher amounts possible.
The rains should exit by early Friday morning, leaving us with a dry and cool first weekend of 2020. Into next week, isolated showers may return on Monday in association with another cold front.
