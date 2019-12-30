FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful but chilly weather for New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday was a beautiful late December day under blue skies and sunshine. Tuesday will be another fine December day as well.
Expect a chilly start under clear skies with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 30°s. Skies will stay mainly clear through Tuesday afternoon with highs for many WAFB neighborhoods reaching 60 degrees or more.
New Year’s Eve festivities will be chilly but dry under partly cloudy skies with temperatures slipping from the mid to upper 40°s at 7 p.m. down to the low 40°s for the midnight fireworks.
Clouds will slowly increase through Wednesday (New Year’s Day). Baton Rouge daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 30°s to around 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies, with skies becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Even with the clouds, afternoon temperatures will climb to around 60° or so. A few showers will develop after dark on Wednesday evening with rain chances on the rise into Thursday morning.
In fact, everybody gets wet on Thursday. A warm front will lift northward from the Gulf during the morning with a cold front sweeping in from the northwest during the afternoon.
Here is your First Alert reminder to make plans for Thursday’s rains. While there is still uncertainty regarding the severe weather potential, the Storm Team is anticipating widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts for the period extending from Wednesday evening into Friday morning. These amounts should not create a serious flood concern for area rivers but could briefly overwhelm small creeks, canals, and bayous.
In addition, standing water could be a problem for Thursday travel and the Thursday evening commute home.
After some lingering morning rains on Friday, skies should clear into the afternoon and evening That sets the area up for a cool-but-enjoyable first weekend of 2020. Expect a mainly sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday with highs for both days in the upper 50°s to low 60°s.
The following week (Jan 6-10) is expected to be mostly dry with just a modest chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday. Temperatures for that week will be on the cool inside, with highs in the 50°s and 60°s.
