Cost of living adjustment will affect SNAP and other benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -A federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits for 2020 will result in decreases to some Louisiana residents' Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, as well as benefits through the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program.
The 2020 COLA will result in a 1.6 percent increase in monthly Social Security Retirement, Survivors and Disability Insurance, Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Administration benefits. The increase in income will affect eligibility and federal benefits for some Louisiana households.
In January, 94,827 SNAP households (about 25% of all SNAP households in Louisiana) will see an average reduction of $9 in monthly benefits, due primarily to the COLA. Another 226 SNAP cases will close, as the increased income pushes those households over the eligibility limit. The COLA also will trigger reductions in benefits for 11 Louisiana households that receive FITAP.
Also in January, about 550 Louisianans who receive SNAP benefits through the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP) will see changes in their monthly benefit amount due to changes in the program’s shelter expense thresholds. These changes are unrelated to the 2020 COLA.
LaCAP is a simplified version of SNAP for Louisiana residents who are at least 60 years old and receive SSI. As a demonstration project, LaCAP is required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to remain cost neutral. That means the amount of benefits issued through LaCAP must not be higher or lower than would be issued through regular SNAP.
Based on the results of a recent cost neutrality survey, FNS recommended new shelter expense thresholds to keep LaCAP cost neutral. The monthly benefit allotment amounts did not change. However, 553 recipients (out of 6,589 total LaCAP cases) now fall into a different allotment tier based on the new combined expense thresholds, with 541 of those recipients seeing a decrease in benefits and 12 seeing an increase. The remaining 6,036 recipients will see no change in their benefits based on the new shelter expense thresholds.
