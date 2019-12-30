Cost of living adjustment will affect SNAP and other benefits

Based on the results of a recent cost neutrality survey, FNS recommended new shelter expense thresholds to keep LaCAP cost neutral. The monthly benefit allotment amounts did not change. However, 553 recipients (out of 6,589 total LaCAP cases) now fall into a different allotment tier based on the new combined expense thresholds, with 541 of those recipients seeing a decrease in benefits and 12 seeing an increase. The remaining 6,036 recipients will see no change in their benefits based on the new shelter expense thresholds.