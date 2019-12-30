Carolina Panthers observe moment of silence for Lafayette plane crash victims during Saints game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAFB) - A moment of silence was held on Sunday, Dec. 29 during the Saints-Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium to honor the victims of a small plane crash in Lafayette.
Among those killed in the crash was Saints sports reporter Carley McCord.
McCord worked for the Cleveland Browns, the Saints, the Pelicans, ESPN, and other news outlets.
The Saints shared a photo of McCord’s tribute on the Panthers’ jumbotron during the game.
McCord’s alma mater, Northwestern State University, has set up a memorial scholarship fund for women pursuing a career in sports journalism.
