Ramen product recalled over Listeria concerns

(WAFB) - Cece’s Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth is being recalled because an egg packaged with the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Otherwise healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
The recalled items were sold at retail stores nationally. They can be identified using the UPC code 5228700653.
An alert sent out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states an outbreak appears to be associated with eggs supplied by Almark Foods, the same supplier of the eggs in the ramen.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled product are urged not to consume it. Consumers with further questions may call Veggie Noodle at (512) 200-3337.
