One killed, second person shot in head in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and a second person is left injured with a gunshot wound to their head in St. Gabriel Saturday, Dec. 28.
Emergency officials were called to a scene over on LSU Ag Road off of Highway 30. A vehicle discovered at the scene near an LSU AgCenter building in the 5900 block of LSU Ag Road, emergency officials said.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has been contacted to assist investigators with the St. Gabriel Police Department to determine what led to the shooting.
Other details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
