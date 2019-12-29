How to welcome the Tigers home after Peach Bowl win

By Kevin Foster | December 28, 2019 at 8:57 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 9:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are encouraged to welcome the Tigers home after their December 28 win in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The team is expected to return to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Sunday, Dec. 29. Arrival time is expected to be between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

LSU will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

