FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives this evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much anticipated cold front is set to arrive an hour or two after sunset. Severe weather potential is looking very limited for the local area.
A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for Wilkinson and Amite Counties this late afternoon. Damaging wind is the main concern.
Today won’t be a washout. In fact, most will stay dry throughout the majority of the day. Two separate lines of rain will move through quickly during the mid-afternoon and early evening. Rainfall totals will average less than 0.25″. Temperatures will take a dip tonight, and you’ll notice the difference Monday.
Monday morning you’ll need a jacket. Monday afternoon highs are only expected to climb into the low 60°s under sunny skies.
We stay dry for New Year’s Eve Tuesday. Temperatures will be chilly as we ring in 2020. Have a jacket for the dropping of the red stick.
Rain returns to the forecast Thursday (1/2) into early Friday (1/3). Periods of heavy rain look likely and the local area could see 2 to 4 inches of rain in spots. This could lead to some nuisance flooding.
We will dry out for the first weekend of 2020 with fairly comfortable temperatures. Another cold front is set to arrive sometime during the beginning part of the following work/school week.
