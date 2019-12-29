Finally feeling like winter to close out 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last few days of 2019 will actually feel like December.
A cold front passed the area Sunday evening and has already begun dropping temperatures. We will bottom out in the low-to-mid-40s Monday morning. Grab a jacket if you have early morning plans. Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s during the afternoon under sunny skies.
Some clouds return New Year’s Eve Tuesday, but we are keeping the forecast dry. Have a jacket if you are going to see the dropping of the red stick. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s as we ring in 2020.
A surge of tropical moisture will begin to move into the area late New Year’s Day Wednesday.
A heavy rain threat is looking likely for Thursday, Jan. 2. Rains could linger into early Friday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible in some spots. That could lead to some nuisance flooding, including some streets and low-lying, poorly drained areas. Use some caution if you have to travel around SE LA and SW MS Thursday.
Rains exit in time for the first weekend of 2020.
Long-range weather models don’t really agree beyond Saturday with possibly a series of cold fronts. For right now the forecast will call for mainly dry conditions with a declining temperature as we head back to work and school.
