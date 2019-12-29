BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Thursday, Dec. 26 welcomed a male reticulated giraffe. The calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.
Over the next few weeks, staffers at the zoo will closely monitor the calf to make sure he remains healthy.
“Our keeper, curator & veterinary staff are incredibly skilled and are monitoring the mother and calf closely. This expert care and supervision will hopefully lead to good outcomes,” said Zoo Director Phil Frost, noting the mortality rate for giraffes ages 6 months and under is nearly 50%. “This expert care and supervision will hopefully lead to good outcomes. With a first-time mother, the progress over the coming few days & weeks will be crucial.”
The birth marks the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo and is the first giraffe successfully born in Baton Rouge since 2001.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.