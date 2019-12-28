Smits scores 16 to lead No. 12 Bulldogs over Warhawks 67-36

"I thought Butler was everything that I saw on film," Louisiana-Monroe coach Keith Richard said. "Everything that was advertised. Really a physical team on both ends of the floor, at all positions. The thing got away from us in the first half because of physical play. We chose not to double down on the post and see if our bigger guys that we have could play one-on-one in there. Of course we struggled scoring on the offensive end and it got away from us."