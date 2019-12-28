Police investigating deadly shooting on Pocahontas Street

By WAFB Staff | December 28, 2019 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 1:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Pocahontas Street early Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Joseph Johnson, 28, was found shot to death outside his home at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Pocahontas Street near Pawnee Street. Police said Johnson was transported to his home in a private vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

