Johnson, La.-Lafeyette host UCSB

TEAM LEADERS: Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Ragin' Cajuns. Cedric Russell is also a key contributor, producing 13.8 points per game. The Gauchos have been led by Sow, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 82 percent of his free throws this season.