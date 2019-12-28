Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked LSU is a two-touchdown favorite to knock off fourth-ranked Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game. But the quarterback matchup is certainly tantalizing. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow leads the Tigers after a record-breaking season in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma counters with Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts, who certainly made the most of his lone season with the Sooners. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after losing his starting job at Alabama. Now he's back in the College Football Playoff while his former team is stuck at home. Burrow is also a transfer, having left Ohio State after failing to earn playing time.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Antonio Brown's agent says the four-time All-Pro receiver's visit with the Saints has gone well. Agent Drew Rosenhaus says he and Brown will continue discussions with New Orleans. Coach Sean Payton says the Saints have no immediate plans to sign Brown after including him in a workout with other free-agent receivers. Payton says the Saints are doing their due diligence as the playoffs approach. Brown has not been with an NFL club since New England cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual misconduct accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.