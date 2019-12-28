GAME UPDATES: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3 p.m. CST on Dec. 28.
The game will be televised on ESPN. See LIVE game updates below.
HOW TO WATCH POSTGAME COVERAGE
WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet and Matt Houston will be covering the CFP Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and will have LIVE reaction from LSU players and coaches immediately after the game.
You can watch all of the LSU postgame coverage on the free WAFB 9Sports app, and WAFB.com.
The 9Sports team will have a full breakdown of the game on 9News at 10 on Dec. 28.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.