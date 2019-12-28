At least 5 dead after small plane crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (WAFB) - At least five people have died after an eight-passenger plane crashed in the Lafayette on Saturday, Dec. 28, according to Lafayette officials. The passengers were heading to Atlanta to attend the LSU vs. Oklahoma Peach Bowl game.
Six people were inside a Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine aircraft before it crashed in an open field at around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road.
Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord was among those who died in the crash on the way to a college football game. Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Saturday.
Public Information Officer Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department said there was a fire involving the aircraft and a vehicle, which was quickly extinguished. An aircraft passenger and a person on the ground at the post office were sent to the hospital.
Two post office employees were also transported to the hospital.
Trahan said he does not know their conditions.
Official details on what caused the crash have not been released. Witnesses told local media the small aircraft had hit a power line while trying to make an emergency landing. The plane, which was en route to Atlanta, had taken off from the Lafayette airport before it crashed a mile west of the airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet it is investigating the crash.
The flight plane showed the aircraft was headed to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Georgia. The plane’s last flight was from Houston to Lafayette on December 18, 2019.
Details regarding the crash victims have not been officially released.
The investigation is ongoing.
