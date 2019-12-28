FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s more of the same today with plenty of clouds, a few passing light showers, and above normal temperatures.
Rain activity will stay scattered in nature today with those receiving rain picking up less than 0.10″. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal this afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather has been posted for a portion of the local area tomorrow.
A cold front will move into South Louisiana and could produce a line of thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening. The main concern will be damaging winds, but a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be totally ruled out.
Instability doesn’t look all that impressive, so if we were to see severe weather it is likely going to be one or two storms at most. Rain amounts from this next rain maker should fall between 0.5-1.0″. Temperatures will stay in the 60°s and 70°s until the front passes Sunday evening. Finally by Monday temperatures will return to where they should be for late December.
We will ring in 2020 dry. New Year’s Eve will be chilly with mostly clear skies. Midnight temperatures will be in the mid 40°s as we count down the Red Stick Revelry.
An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico over South Louisiana next Thursday and Friday. Rain will be likely both days with a threat for some heavy rain. Some nuisance flooding can’t be ruled out as rainfall totals could be 2-4″ in spots.
The rain will get out of here in time for the first weekend of 2020 and the last few days kids have off from school due to the holiday break.
