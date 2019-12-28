Cold front to deliver weather changes Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much asked for cold front is headed our way Sunday, but it could also bring a strong storm or two.
A portion of the local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Not all the ingredients will be there for severe weather.
However, one or two storms embedded within a line of storms out ahead of the cold front could produce some damaging winds and a brief, spin-up tornado mainly north of Baton Rouge Sunday late afternoon into the evening.
Just about everyone will see rain Sunday, but the day won’t be a washout. A few light passing showers will occur during the morning with one round of rain arriving during the early afternoon and another an hour or two after sunset.
Temperatures will take a dip Monday and stay chilly into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Festivities will be dry to ring in 2020, but have a jacket handy.
Our next rain maker will arrive Thursday into early Friday. A surge of deep tropical moisture looks to move out of the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico right overtop Louisiana. Periods of heavy rain are likely Thursday into Friday morning.
Several inches of rain will be possible which could lead to nuisance flooding.
Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but can’t totally be ruled out either at this time. The rain will exit in time to start the first weekend of 2020 dry.
A weak cold front will push through late Sunday into early Monday and may trigger a few showers.
