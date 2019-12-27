Two Sammy’s Grill locations face eviction; owner claims deal reached with landlord

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The landlord of the Sammy’s Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville has filed eviction suits against the restaurant for unpaid rent.
According to the suit filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, the restaurant owes over $50,000 in unpaid rent for October and November at the Highland Road location.
The monthly rate for the Highland Road location is $25,569.50. Late fees for unpaid rent are $1,278.48.
The suit also claims restaurant owner Sammy Nagem failed to furnish a copy of a certificate of general liability insurance for the Baton Rouge location.
“I have reached an agreement with the landlord to get the rent current,” Nagem told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter in an email on Dec. 27.
An eviction hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2020, in the 19th Judicial District Court. Judge Wilson E. Fields will preside over the case.
This is not the first setback for the popular local restaurant chain. A water pipe burst at the Central location has temporarily closed that restaurant since Nov. 25.
In October, Scottie Hunter was contacted by Sammy’s employees that claimed their paychecks from the restaurant were bouncing.
“I can’t really put a number to it. I don’t want to say too few checks or too many, so I would say maybe 20 each pay period, but I’m just not sure,” Nagem told Hunter in October. “One is way too many and we want to just make sure that this doesn’t happen in the future.”
Nagem admits they had hit a financial snag recently but said they had been working aggressively to fix the issues.
“There were times when I would take money out of my account and pay checks,” Nagem explained. “Whatever I needed to do, we did.”
The Zachary location closed on June 16 after nearly 20 years of operation.
In February, alcohol sales at two East Baton Rouge Parish locations were halted temporarily after the business failed to renew its parish liquor license.
Management then told WAFB that was an oversight.
