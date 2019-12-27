Man found dead in vehicle was shot multiple times, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times overnight on Dec. 27, police say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of N. 31st Street near Bogan Walk.
Keith Antoine, 33, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot multiple times, BRPD reports.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
