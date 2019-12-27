New shoes for Christmas? Donate your old ones to the Salvation Army of BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you received new clothes, shoes or maybe even a new kitchen appliance this Christmas, consider donating your older items to the Salvation Army of Baton Rouge.
The Salvation Army Family Store is always in need of gently used and worn items to sell.
Proceeds from the store are used to fund its drug and alcohol rehabilitation program for men. The program is free for participants.
The Family Store is located at 10420 Coursey Boulevard.
The store is offering 50 percent off on all merchandise on Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 4 as a part of its “Super Saturday” sale.
The Family Store is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Salvation Army also picks up donations from homes. Call (225) 355-4483 to schedule a pickup time.
