Restaurants, bars in Baton Rouge prep for Saturday’s big playoff game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurants and bars are prepping for a busy day as Tiger fans get ready for the Peach Bowl.
“Lots of beer, lots of liquor. We have to double check all those orders, make sure they’re all in,” said Louis Mycoff, general manager of Zippy’s.
“We hope we are going to have a big turnout. We always have the big screens on with the sound up,” said Nikki Merritt, general manager of The Bulldog.
It has been an historic year for LSU football, and fans are excited for the big game.
“They’ll probably hear us from Atlanta,” said an excited fan.
“We love LSU football, so whenever we can get ready and party for them,” said Mycoff.
“Following them has been great. Everyone shows up ready to cheer on Joe and the rest of the team,” said Merritt.
Workers say there’s never a dull moment at an LSU football watch party.
“At about 8 or 9 o’clock, after the win, it gets a little weird in here. It gets fun, but it’s pretty exciting to be a part of and feel like you’re part of history while you’re working,” said Mycoff.
Fans are hopeful for another Tiger victory as they take on Oklahoma.
