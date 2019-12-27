Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-MISSISSIPPI
Coroner releases name of man killed by police in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death by a police officer in south Mississippi. Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identifies him as 46-year-old Kenneth Collins of Lumberton. The shooting happened Sunday off U.S. Highway 98, near Turtle Creek Mall, when Hattiesburg police responded to a call for service. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the man was armed. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting, as is the usual case with shootings that involve law enforcement officers in the state. The name of the Hattiesburg officer has not been released.
SPILLWAY LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: US Army spillway opening hurts wildlife, localities
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission hurt wildlife and localities by opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana for prolonged periods of time without considering the consequences. The federal lawsuit filed this week by several cities, counties and groups accuses the corps and commission of violating federal law by opening the spillway more frequently. News outlets report the lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction that requires the corps to consult local governments about how to minimize the impacts of opening the spillway. It also wants the defendants to study the impacts of frequent spillway openings and offer ways to mitigate damage.
CHRISTMAS PARTY-STABBING
15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing at Christmas party
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A 15-year-old Mississippi teenager faces an aggravated assault charge after a stabbing at a Christmas party. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, in a news release, said Tyler William Reed, of Escatawpa, is being charged as an adult. The victim, 37-year-old David Michael Woodard, of Lucedale, was stabbed in the chest while at Reed's home for a Chistmas get-together. Woodard underwent surgery at Singing River Hospital. His condition was not immediately available. Ezell says no motive for the attack has been found at this time.
MISSISSIPPI FLOODING-DEBRIS REMOVAL
New county leaders to decide on flood debris hauling payment
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — New leaders will decide how a Mississippi county will pay to haul away flood debris. The Vicksburg Post reports that Warren County supervisors voted to delay a decision on debris hauling, which could cost the county more than $100,000. A total of 24 homes at Eagle Lake have been demolished by volunteers following flooding. The delay means the next board of supervisors will decide after they are sworn in on Jan. 1. Under the plan, the county would place dumpsters in the Eagle Lake area to collect debris. That would cut the number of trips to the county's landfill.
MURDER ARREST
Tribal police arrest Mississippi man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man wanted for murder has been arrested. Rushaka Cobb was arrested Wednesday by tribal police in the Crystal Ridge portion of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, according to local news outlets. Cobb is charged with murder in the killing of Lee Hughes in Louisville. Police have yet to explain why they suspect that the 27-year-old Cobb shot and killed Hughes. The victim was found dead Monday inside a Louisville house. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness says Cobb will be taken to Leake County, where he was earlier charged with aggravated assault. It's unclear whether Cobb has a lawyer.
AP-MS-MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Identity of dead woman in Mississippi remains unconfirmed
RED BANKS, Miss. (AP) — A body found Tuesday in north Mississippi remains unidentified. Marshall County Coroner James Richard Anderson says Thursday that it could be next week before the woman's identity is confirmed. Two hunters found the dead white female in her 20s underneath a bridge near Red Banks. Marshall County sheriff's Maj. Kelly McMillen tells local news outlets that it appears the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped under the bridge. Based on visible injuries, McMillen says the woman may have been beaten to death. McMillen says the body appears to have been under the bridge for days or weeks.