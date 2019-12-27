Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

SPILLWAY LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: US Army spillway opening hurts wildlife, localities
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission hurt wildlife and localities by opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana for prolonged periods of time without considering the consequences. The federal lawsuit filed this week by several cities, counties and groups accuses the corps and commission of violating federal law by opening the spillway more frequently. News outlets report the lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction that requires the corps to consult local governments about how to minimize the impacts of opening the spillway. It also wants the defendants to study the impacts of frequent spillway openings and offer ways to mitigate damage.
STATE PRISON FIRE SUICIDE
Louisiana inmate sets self afire, dies
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate in Louisiana's maximum-security prison set himself on fire in the Louisiana State Penitentiary and died in a hospital. He's identified as 62-year-old Joel Baker. A state corrections news release Thursday said Baker was serving life on three counts of aggravated rape and lesser sentences on other sex convictions in 1989 in Franklin Parish. Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says Baker was found in critical condition Sunday morning and died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital. He says all evidence indicates suicide.
T25-CFP-PEACH BOWL
Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma has claimed more national titles than any team in the College Football Playoff. But history doesn't carry much weight this year. The fourth-ranked Sooners are the clear outsider in a field that also includes No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. Beyond any doubt, those three have established themselves as the nation's best teams over the course of the long season. All three have perfect 13-0 records. All three have sampled the top spot in either the CFP or Associated Press rankings. Oklahoma, on other hand, has to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State.
TODDLER BURNED
Burned child left untreated for 30 hours; parents arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old boy are in custody as the toddler fights for his life. An arrest affidavit shows the child has a collapsed lung, four broken ribs, intestinal bleeding, liver and kidney damage, first- and second-degree burns and black eyes. News outlets report 28-year-old Kevin Wiggins and 26-year-old Jessica Fisher, both of Shreveport, are in custody on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. They're being held in the Shreveport City Jail. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf. Both suspects deny injuring the child.
WRECK FATALITY-NEWBORN
Christmas wreck in Louisiana kills 6-day-old baby
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Christmas night wreck has killed a 6-day-old baby. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says an SUV left a Sulphur road, jumped a driveway, hit a culvert and overturned. Sheriff's spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the driver was not cited and the baby's a juvenile, so neither is being identified. A news release says the driver and two other passengers were treated for minor injuries. Vincent did not know whether the baby was in a car seat. A news release says the crash is still being investigated.
CHRISTMAS NIGHT KILLING
Couple fights Christmas night, gun v machete; 1 dead
MADISONVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a New Orleans-area man was killed when a Christmas argument with his boyfriend escalated into a fight with machete against gun. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Harry Cleland of the Madisonville area was in jail Thursday on a manslaughter charge. The coroner's spokesman identifies the dead man as 21-year-old Christopher Taylor. A sheriff's office news release says Cleland shot his boyfriend multiple times before calling 911 about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
LAWSUIT LIMITS-LOUISIANA-DEC 26
Louisiana Republicans want to enact new limits on lawsuits
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Conservative Republicans made Louisiana's high car insurance rates a campaign issue during the election season. Now, GOP lawmakers say they expect efforts to try to limit damages awarded in car wreck lawsuits to be front and center in the 2020 legislative session. Business groups are pushing the “tort reform” proposals. They say that Louisiana's legal climate encourages people in car accidents to sue insurance companies and is driving up automobile insurance rates. Critics counter there's no proof such legal system changes would lower car insurance rates and the changes could keep people injured in car accidents from adequate compensation.
INTERSTATE SKATEBOARD
Police: 2 arrested over skateboarding on interstate bridge
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of skateboarding on a Louisiana interstate bridge and a 34-year-old woman accused of taking a video of it later posted on Facebook. Louisiana State Police arrested 26—year-old Louis McGlone of Sulphur and 34-year-old Lindsey Hulett of Lake Charles on Thursday on one count each of obstructing a highway of commerce. A news release says troopers in Lake Charles were made aware Sunday that a man was skating down travel lanes of the Interstate-210 bridge near Lake Charles. The charge's maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.