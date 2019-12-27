How to WATCH/STREAM College Football Playoff Semifinal games

How to WATCH/STREAM College Football Playoff Semifinal games
Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers helmets sit on a table prior to a news conference for each team on Tuesday, Dec. 24, in Atlanta. LSU will face Oklahoma in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. (Paul Abell via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) (Source: Paul Abell)
By Nick Gremillion | December 27, 2019 at 10:39 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 10:42 AM

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Here is how you can watch the two biggest college football games of the 2019 season on Saturday, Dec. 28.

THE MATCHUPS

No. 1 LSU (13-0) will face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) at 3 p.m. CST in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) will face No. 3 Clemson (13-0) at 7 p.m. CST in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

RELATED: Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be a game time decision for Peach Bowl

Both games will be televised on ESPN. You can stream the games on ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app with your cable provider login.

If you do not have cable you can stream the game with a free trial of Hulu Live. Click here to for more on Hulu Live.

HOW TO WATCH POSTGAME COVERAGE

WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet and Matt Houston will be covering the CFP Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and will have LIVE reaction from LSU players and coaches immediately after the game.

You can watch all of the LSU postgame coverage on the free WAFB 9Sports app, and WAFB.com.

The 9Sports team will have a full breakdown of the game on 9News at 10 on Dec. 28.

Like WAFB Sports on Facebook

Follow WAFB Sports on Twitter

NEXT UP

The two winners of the CFP Semifinal will face off in the CFP National Championship at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The CFP National Championship will also be televised on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

MORE STORIES

LSU players, coaches explain the challenge of defending against Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma has respect for LSU’s high-powered offense

LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Oklahoma’s Cedee Lamb excited about playing against each other

Ja’Marr Chase’s parents are excited to watch son, Tigers play in CFP Semifinal

Jimmy Burrow, father of LSU QB Joe Burrow, allows Christmas Day interview

Burrow and Hurts: QBs take center stage at CFP Semifinal media conferences

LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in historic fashion

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.