How to WATCH/STREAM College Football Playoff Semifinal games

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Here is how you can watch the two biggest college football games of the 2019 season on Saturday, Dec. 28.
No. 1 LSU (13-0) will face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) at 3 p.m. CST in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) will face No. 3 Clemson (13-0) at 7 p.m. CST in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Both games will be televised on ESPN. You can stream the games on ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app with your cable provider login.
If you do not have cable you can stream the game with a free trial of Hulu Live. Click here to for more on Hulu Live.
WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet and Matt Houston will be covering the CFP Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and will have LIVE reaction from LSU players and coaches immediately after the game.
You can watch all of the LSU postgame coverage on the free WAFB 9Sports app, and WAFB.com.
The 9Sports team will have a full breakdown of the game on 9News at 10 on Dec. 28.
The two winners of the CFP Semifinal will face off in the CFP National Championship at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The CFP National Championship will also be televised on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.