Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — There is more evidence that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be a long shot to play for No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma. Edwards-Helaire has missed practice this week with a hamstring injury. He did not join his teammates at Thursday's media day event and was not seen in the portion of the session that was open to reporters. Coach Ed Orgeron says the junior was receiving treatment. Orgeron hasn't given up hope that Edwards-Helaire could be cleared to play. The Tigers are planning to use a committee approach at running back. One of the backups, John Emery Jr., says the bowl game will be his coming-out party.