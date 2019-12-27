FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rains expected Sunday

By Steve Caparotta | December 27, 2019 at 5:36 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gray skies and a few showers highlight our forecast once again today, with highs expected to top out in the low 70°s.

Fog could be back once again late tonight into Saturday morning, with temperatures starting out in the low 60°s. Into Saturday, it's more of the same, with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs in the mid 70°s.

Widespread rains are still expected by Sunday, but it looks like the timing may be a little slower than what we expected as rains likely linger well into the afternoon. With a slower arrival of the cold front, we'll likely see one more day in the 70°s on Sunday. The threat of severe weather isn't zero, but it looks to be pretty low with this next storm system.

For those headed to Atlanta for the OU-LSU game, plan on a mild weekend, with morning lows in the 50°s and highs in the 60°s. Today stays dry as many arrive and Saturday should start out dry, but a few showers will be possible by the evening. Better rain chances arrive on Sunday, especially late in the day.

In the wake of Sunday's front, much cooler air settles in for the final days of 2019. Highs will only reach the upper 50°s on Monday and Tuesday (New Year's Eve). The good news is that it looks dry for New Year's Eve night festivities, with early evening temps falling from the low 50°s into the mid 40°s by midnight.

Good rain chances return by late on New Year’s Day and may continue through the end of the week. We’re also monitoring the potential for some heavy rainfall, with the 7 day outlook indicating rain totals will average 2 to 4 inches around the area and could be higher in spots.

