FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few passing showers until rain likely Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There won’t be much change to the local weather pattern until our next cold front arrives Sunday.
Between now and then, expect temperatures to remain well above normal and for some to experience scattered light rain showers. Rainfall totals for Friday and Saturday will be less than 0.1″, and not everyone will see rain during this time.
Just about everyone will get wet at some point Sunday.
Weather model guidance is now suggesting widespread rains arriving Sunday afternoon. Severe weather doesn’t look to be much of an issue, but a few strong thunderstorms remain possible. Rainfall totals Sunday will range between 0.5-1.0″, which is manageable.
Temperatures will cool down Sunday night and on Monday you’ll feel the difference. Morning lows will dip into the low 40°s Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs won’t make 60°.
We stay dry Monday through the first part of New Year’s Day. That means you won’t need the rain gear for ringing in the New Year. You will want a jacket as temperatures will be chilly in the 50°s and 40°s as the Red Stick drops.
After ringing in 2020, our focus turns to the next storm system set to arrive Thursday, Jan. 1, into Friday, Jan. 3. This storm system looks to have a nuisance flood threat associated with it. Long range models continue to indicate periods of heavy rain as the storm system slowly moves through the local area. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ look possible based on current model runs.
As it stands right now, the first weekend in 2020 looks dry and comfortable.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.