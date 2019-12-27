FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way with cold front, rain expected Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday was another day in the 70s even with the clouds and the limited light showers. That cloud deck will stay with us through the evening, overnight, and into Saturday, accompanied by occasional passing light showers.
Saturday daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for Baton Rouge and the area could see a return of patchy morning fog too. Clouds will remain over the region through Saturday, yet most WAFB neighborhoods will still see afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s. Set rain chances Saturday at 20% to 30%, but as we’ve seen over the last two days, the light showers will produce little to no meaningful rain accumulations.
Changes are on the way, however, as a cold front rolls across Louisiana Sunday.
Showers (along with a few thunderstorms) could begin early Sunday, becoming widespread by the afternoon. The cold front is not expected to cross the Baton Rouge metro area until the latter half of the day. That timing will allow temperatures to reach the 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods before the cooler air behind the front moves in. Fortunately, severe storms are unlikely with Sunday’s front and rain totals for just about the entire viewing area should remain under 1″.
Once the front moves east, we say, goodbye to temps in the 70s. In fact, the First Alert calls for highs in the upper 50s to around 60° for the first half of next week. Expect sunny skies Monday, with fair skies Tuesday. The Storm Team is now removing any rain chance from the New Year’s Eve forecast.
By comparison, the first days of 2020 look wet, as rain is expected to return to the area late New Year’s Day and continue into Thursday and Friday (Jan. 1 through 3).
