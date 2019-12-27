FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes on the way with cold front, rain expected Sunday

Showers (along with a few thunderstorms) could begin early Sunday, becoming widespread by the afternoon. The cold front is not expected to cross the Baton Rouge metro area until the latter half of the day. That timing will allow temperatures to reach the 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods before the cooler air behind the front moves in. Fortunately, severe storms are unlikely with Sunday’s front and rain totals for just about the entire viewing area should remain under 1″.