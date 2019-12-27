EYE ON THE TITLE: Ja’Marr Chase’s parents are excited to watch son, Tigers play in CFP Semifinal

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The parents of sophomore LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase cannot wait to watch their son compete in LSU’s first College Football Playoff Semi-Final game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Jimmy and Toleah Chase have plenty to be proud of.
Chase was presented with the Fred Biletnikoff Award on Dec. 12. He’s also had an incredible season, catching 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Excited. I’m excited for my son. The family is excited. Me and mom are excited. It’s just an exciting time,” Jimmy Chase told WAFB’s Jacques Doucet.
"It’s a blessing and I am so pleased with Ja’marr. He has set his goals and he’s reaching all of them. I’m still in kind of disbelief. Ya know. Everything coming fast. My husband tell me that all the time. You gotta do this. You gotta do this. Ok I’m gonna just go with the flow. I just like to see him happy when he happy I’m happy. When he’s in the endzone, I’m even happier, Toleah said.
"I would say hard work. My son has a tremendous work ethics and I’m so proud of him because he works hard. No, he like really works hard. He loves to play. He is very competitive. And if he can’t do something, he’s not going to stop until he gets it done. He’s my youngest kid. He’s been getting beat up all his life by his older brothers and sisters so he’s not taking crap off anybody his age because he’s been through that his enough. He just loves to compete,” Jimmy said.
JACQUES: These other two guys with Marshall and Jefferson. These guys they're like the three amigos, three stooges. How much has he loved playing with these other two guys?
“Oh he loves it. I mean, they’re real close. And they’re very competitive. Especially that guy Marshall. He doesn’t say much (laughs). He doesn’t say much but trust me he’s right there with 'em. He’s not giving up an inch either. What I think would bring the most out of them. They’re very competitive. Marshall, Jefferson and Ja’marr. They don’t give an inch on anything," Jimmy said.
"They have a good bond, all of them. It's like it's a brother thing. You know like Coach O said, one team, one heartbeat," Toleah added.
"That's her best friend. That's her buddy," Jimmy says of Coach O.
“I love Coach O.” (laughs) “Just like you see him, that’s how he is. I think he’s a good coach. He a real person. He’s genuine. I love him. I said, Coach O, I always believed in you. You know and look at him now,” Toleah explains.
JACQUES: The guy you see on TV, the guy you see off TV it's the same person.
"Same person. It's not an act," Toleah said.
JACQUES: Could you have imagined having a quarterback like Joe Burrow throwing your son the ball?
"What you mean? A Heisman trophy winner? Winning quarterback," Jimmy said.
JACQUES: He was good last year but to go from that to this. Like on that first touchdown in the SEC Championship game to Ja’Marr, kind of streetball to an extent. Buying time, buying time. Where is he at? There he is.
“I’m like, man, just throw it away Joe. Throw it away Joe. Oh yeah, touchdown that’s what I’m talking about. Yeah, yeah that’s it.” (laughs) 'It surprised me. It surprised me because Joe did some things or is doing some things that I haven’t ya know thought I would see him doing. I mean he’s real tough. He’s very competitive so he fits along the same lines as Ja’Marr and the receivers. They all have the same mentality. What I noticed about Joe and Ja’Marr is, you don’t want to make 'em mad. If you make 'em mad, that’s the end of it for you," Jimmy explained.
"History. We can just sum it up with that. It's history," Toleah explained.
JACQUES: 60 years since an LSU guy won that award.
“ And our son gets to play with the Heisman Trophy winner after years of not having a Heisman Trophy winner. That’s big. Huge," Jimmy said.
“I think how he throws the ball and he gets hit. He on the ground he looking to see if somebody catching that ball. that’s a good quarterback,” Toleah said.
JACQUES: Is it kind of surreal, 13 and 0. You're in the playoff, SEC Champs.
“Yeah it’s surreal because ya know, I keep saying we don’t get a chance to think about it. We don’t get a chance to enjoy that day. We on the 24-hour route. It was fun. You know we had a good time now we gotta get back home and we gotta get to work and we gotta take care of everything. Then the next thing you know it’s game time again. We gotta get ready to go back to Baton Rouge and go to the game. Ya know it’s like you only get a couple of games. You know we gotta finish up strong. We came too far. That’s the Joe Brady,” Jimmy said.
“You know, you might not ever get this far again in your lifetime playing football, but we gotta take advantage of all our opportunities. We just coach to the big thing and we’re going for it. He said we’re going for it,” Jimmy said.
Kickoff for the CFP Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta featuring LSU against Oklahoma is set for Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. (Central).
The game will be shown on ESPN.
