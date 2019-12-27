Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be a game time decision for Peach Bowl

“He’s not practiced yet,” Orgeron said during a joint press conference on Friday. “He worked out with the trainers. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde’s ready to play, we’re going to let him play. That’s going to be a game-time decision. The trainers are going to let us know if he’s able to play, first of all. Then I’m going to ask him: Are you ready to play? Knowing Clyde, he’s going to want to play. Do I think he plays? Yeah. How much he plays, I don’t know. That’s still -- we still got a ways to go there. He’s still a little sore. He’s not 100 percent healthy, obviously. I don’t know if he can cut yet, and he doesn’t know if he can cut yet. We’ll see.”