Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be a game time decision for Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had a quiet week in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl practices, preps, and media days.
Head Coach Ed Orgeron said Friday that the team’s No. 1 running back will be a game time decision in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.
LSU officials say Edwards-Helaire has been receiving treatment for an injured hamstring. The All-SEC first-team selection has not practiced since making it to Atlanta earlier this week.
“He’s not practiced yet,” Orgeron said during a joint press conference on Friday. “He worked out with the trainers. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night. Obviously, if Clyde’s ready to play, we’re going to let him play. That’s going to be a game-time decision. The trainers are going to let us know if he’s able to play, first of all. Then I’m going to ask him: Are you ready to play? Knowing Clyde, he’s going to want to play. Do I think he plays? Yeah. How much he plays, I don’t know. That’s still -- we still got a ways to go there. He’s still a little sore. He’s not 100 percent healthy, obviously. I don’t know if he can cut yet, and he doesn’t know if he can cut yet. We’ll see.”
Edwards-Helaire has been a big part of LSU’s record-setting offense this season, rushing for 1,290 yards with 16 touchdowns. The 5-foot-8 junior from Baton Rouge also caught 50 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown.
Orgeron assured LSU’s three backup tailbacks, Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price, and John Emery, Jr. have been getting work in practice in the event Edwards-Helaire isn’t able to play in the Peach Bowl.
Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 on ESPN.
