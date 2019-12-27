California ban on alligator products temporarily blocked after La. files lawsuit; Louisianans asked to report violations

“The harm from wetlands erosion is not limited to the specific landowners whose land is lost to erosion. Coastal communities are intermingled with privately owned alligator habitat. Those private marshes serve an important role in protecting the intermingled communities, as well as the city of New Orleans, from storm surges and rising sea levels,” states the lawsuit. “Absent private erosion control efforts funded by revenue from the harvest of American alligator eggs and hides, New Orleans and the surrounding communities will be at increased risk from storm surges and rising sea levels.”