California ban on alligator products temporarily blocked after La. files lawsuit; Louisianans asked to report violations

(WAFB) - A California judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), blocking a ban of alligator products that Louisiana officials argued would “devastate Louisiana’s lucrative alligator product industry.”
California’s ban was scheduled to go into effect Jan.1, 2020, but the Louisiana Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit at the request of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to ask the court to prohibit the ban. A hearing will be held on April 24, 2020.
“The temporary restraining order is the first step in protecting Louisiana’s alligator industry, which creates jobs, supports our economy and contributes to much-needed coastal restoration efforts,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
Animal rights groups and environmentalists lobbied government officials in California to enforce the ban initially, arguing the need to protect the species from trafficking, overharvesting, and cruelty.
In a lawsuit filed in response, Louisiana officials argued the ban would do more harm to populations since the state does not have control over much of the privately-owned land used as alligator habitats. State officials further argued the ban creates a slippery slope, where removing a large percentage of the consumer base for alligator products, in turn, removes the incentive for farmers to “actively manage and protect wetlands.”
“The harm from wetlands erosion is not limited to the specific landowners whose land is lost to erosion. Coastal communities are intermingled with privately owned alligator habitat. Those private marshes serve an important role in protecting the intermingled communities, as well as the city of New Orleans, from storm surges and rising sea levels,” states the lawsuit. “Absent private erosion control efforts funded by revenue from the harvest of American alligator eggs and hides, New Orleans and the surrounding communities will be at increased risk from storm surges and rising sea levels.”
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports Louisiana’s alligator industry has brought the alligator population from near extinction to nearly 3 million alligators in the wild and on farms in Louisiana.
"I am encouraged to see the court is taking a hard look at the irreparable harm California’s alligator ban will impose on our industry and Louisiana’s coastal conservation efforts. I hope this order gives the industry the confidence it needs to know that we are fighting for it,” said Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission Chairman Al Sunseri.
LDWF advised Louisianans that any person who is subjected to any enforcement actions under the ban would be considered a violation of the temporary restraining order. Should that happen, they are encouraged to report the incident to Deputy Solicitor General Scott St. John, stjohnj@ag.louisiana.gov.
