BRPD investigating body found near Convention Street
By Mykal Vincent | December 27, 2019 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead on a porch Friday.

Baton Rouge Police responded sometimes after 10 a.m. to a house on N. 18th Street between Convention Street and North Boulevard. One person was found dead, lying on a porch in front of a home.

District Attorney Hillar Moore and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul were on scene as the investigation continued.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

