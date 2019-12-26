19-year-old woman accused of crashing into side of building with 2 small children in car

Officials also spoke to the victim, who reportedly said he and Guzman were having relationship problems and that he had decided he did not want to be with her. The victim says this made Guzman “irate.” He claims Guzman threw a watch at his face that hit him near one of his eyes. Officers report noticing a cut near one of the victim’s eyes. The victim goes on to say Guzman left with her 2-year-old and 9-month old child, who were inside the house when she reportedly threw the watch at him. The victim says he did not see the crash happen.