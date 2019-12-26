19-year-old woman accused of crashing into side of building with 2 small children in car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is facing multiple charges after reportedly driving her car into an assisted living home on GSRI Avenue on Christmas Eve.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Dec. 24 just before 10 p.m., officers were called out to the 8900 block of GSRI Avenue about a car that had run into the side of a building.
When officers arrived, they detained Yesnia Guzman, 19, and questioned her. It was learned two residents at the home were sleeping in their beds when Guzman’s vehicle crashed into the building. The residents were not injured, officials say.
A witness claims she saw Guzman get in her car with her two young children and back out of her parking spot quickly. While backing out, the witness says Guzman hit a couple of other cars parked near her. The witness claims once out of the spot, Guzman began driving forward at a high rate of speed, crashed through a fence, and hit the side of the building.
Officials also spoke to the victim, who reportedly said he and Guzman were having relationship problems and that he had decided he did not want to be with her. The victim says this made Guzman “irate.” He claims Guzman threw a watch at his face that hit him near one of his eyes. Officers report noticing a cut near one of the victim’s eyes. The victim goes on to say Guzman left with her 2-year-old and 9-month old child, who were inside the house when she reportedly threw the watch at him. The victim says he did not see the crash happen.
Investigators questioned Guzman, who they say spoke very little English. With the help of a translator, they were able to read her her rights, which the report says she understood. Guzman claims she became upset with the victim after he said he didn’t want to get back together with her. She reportedly admitted to throwing the watch at him, but says she didn’t mean to hit him. When asked about the wreck, Guzman reportedly could not provide an explanation. She did reportedly admit to driving the car when the crash happened though.
Guzman was arrested Christmas Day on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, reckless operation of a vehicle, and hit and run.
