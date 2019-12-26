2-year-old found in bathtub dies; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after police say a 2-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive in her bathtub at home.
Officers got the call around 10 a.m. to the 9000 block of Youree Drive to the Autumn Woods Apartments.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, an autopsy has been ordered and the death remains under investigation.
