Woman found stabbed multiple times at Houma hotel, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Houma Police say a woman was found stabbed multiple times inside of a hotel early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Red Carpet Inn in the 2100 block of Bayou black Drive around midnight. When officers arrived, they found the 59-year-old female victim lying on the floor of her hotel room with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators learned from witnesses that a person was heard screaming for help inside of the victim’s hotel room.
Police were able to identify 40-year-old Kaegan Solet as a suspect in the stabbing.
Through the investigation, it was learned that Solet was inside the victim’s room as a guest when the two of them got into an argument. The argument turned physical and Solet allegedly began stabbing the victim multiple times in the head and upper body.
After the incident, Solet walked out of the hotel room, locked to door behind him and fled the scene.
Solet was located and arrested without incident around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on one count of attempted second degree murder.
