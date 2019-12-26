Last minute donations won’t help as much on taxes; other tips to save come tax season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ready or not, 2020 is almost here, and that means you don’t have much time to take care of 2019’s affairs. End of the year donations have largely been a favorite to help reduce the burden of Uncle Sam come tax season. The donations often come at a critical time for organizations who rely on the contributions to get through the year.
“Most of our contributions come in the month of December, most of them that last week of the year,” said Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul.
“What we get in November and December is the, really the mass amount that helps us through the slow days of the early winter and through the spring or summer time," Acaldo said.
While the tax credits you’ve received in the past have been beneficial come tax time, the rewrite of the tax plan a few years ago has greatly diminished those benefits.
"Donations have kind of decreased in importance with the tax law, which is a horrible thing, but with itemized deductions, less and less people itemize because the standard is so high,” said Chelsie Walter, CPA.
Walters says that should not deter you from donating though. Rather, you should change your strategy.
"What we suggest, if you do itemize, say you have high property tax or high mortgage interest and you do like to give charitable, you’re going to bunch those contributions, so maybe save one year and double up the next year,” she said.
Walters says if you were banking on those donations paying off, there are some other tips you can utilize.
"Examine their paycheck, make sure their withholdings look correct and then the best thing you can do to save taxes is to max out your retirement plans so 401Ks, IRAs, if you have that extra money and you don’t want to pay taxes on it, definitely max those out before the end of the year,” she said.
You can also invest money in educational accounts, which are shielded come tax season.
