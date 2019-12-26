Tigers take center stage for LSU Media Day

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU football players once again addressed the media before their big College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma.
LSU Media Day was held Thursday morning from the College Football Hall of Fame.
“We’ve had really good practices,” said quarterback Joe Burrow. “Been really happy with them. Guys have been flying around. We look rested, healthy. It’s been great.”
Burrow was asked about the running back situation due to the injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He had good things to say about the two freshmen, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.
“Ty and John are obviously getting a lot better, as well. Whether Clyde plays or not, we’ll have guys that are ready to play. I still think Clyde will be able to play and he’s working to get healthy,” Burrow added.
What specific issues of Oklahoma’s defense do you have to focus on?
“They’re really fast and I think Coach Grinch is a really good coach that’s going to have a good plan for us. So, we’re going to have to see what they’re going to do and make in-game adjustments really well,” Burrow replied.
Kickoff for the CFP Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta featuring LSU against Oklahoma is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. (Central).
The game will be shown on ESPN.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.