Throwback Thursday: 1989 - the season that inspired the creation of Sportsline Friday Nite

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Friday Nite was created in 1990 and just celebrated its 30th anniversary of providing the best high school football coverage in south Louisiana. However, it is worth taking a close look at the year before the debut of the show.
The year was 1989. Batman (the one directed by Tim Burton and starring Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, and Kim Basinger) was tops at the box office. Groups like Chicago, Poison, and the infamous duo, Milli Vanilli, were providing the tunes that had people singing in their cars.
The 1989 season was one to remember. It was the players, coaches, and teams of that particular year that inspired WAFB to start its special sports segment immediately recognized when the beginning of the intro song plays.
VIDEO 1: Broadmoor vs Capitol on Aug. 24, 1989. The Bucs are led by quarterback Reggie Hayes (No. 22).
VIDEO 2: Brusly vs Livonia on Aug. 24, 1989. Coach Brady Perry leads the Panthers and has a camio in the clip. And, when’s the last time you watched a game in which the first two scores were safeties?
VIDEO 3: McKinley vs Belaire on Aug. 24, 1989.
VIDEO 4: Denham Springs vs Walker on Aug. 25, 1989.
VIDEO 5: Ascension Catholic vs Trafton (now Dunham) on Aug. 25, 1989. ACH running back Germaine “Juice” Williams (No. 32) made amazing plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs.
VIDEO 6: Catholic vs Redemptorist on Aug. 25, 1989.
VIDEO 7: Southern Lab vs Istrouma on Aug. 25, 1989.
VIDEO 8: Catholic Pointe Coupee vs Redemptorist on Aug. 31, 1989.
VIDEO 9: Belaire vs Tara on Aug. 31, 1989.
