Throwback Thursday: 1989 - the season that inspired the creation of Sportsline Friday Nite

Throwback Thursday: 1989 - the season that inspired the creation of Sportsline Friday Nite
Ascension Catholic running back Germaine "Juice" Williams (No. 32) carries the ball in a game against Trafton (now Dunham) on Aug. 25, 1989. (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | December 26, 2019 at 3:33 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 3:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Friday Nite was created in 1990 and just celebrated its 30th anniversary of providing the best high school football coverage in south Louisiana. However, it is worth taking a close look at the year before the debut of the show.

The year was 1989. Batman (the one directed by Tim Burton and starring Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, and Kim Basinger) was tops at the box office. Groups like Chicago, Poison, and the infamous duo, Milli Vanilli, were providing the tunes that had people singing in their cars.

The 1989 season was one to remember. It was the players, coaches, and teams of that particular year that inspired WAFB to start its special sports segment immediately recognized when the beginning of the intro song plays.

VIDEO 1: Broadmoor vs Capitol on Aug. 24, 1989. The Bucs are led by quarterback Reggie Hayes (No. 22).

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Broadmoor vs Capitol - August 24

VIDEO 2: Brusly vs Livonia on Aug. 24, 1989. Coach Brady Perry leads the Panthers and has a camio in the clip. And, when’s the last time you watched a game in which the first two scores were safeties?

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Brusly vs Livonia - August 24

VIDEO 3: McKinley vs Belaire on Aug. 24, 1989.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 McKinley vs Belaire - August 24

VIDEO 4: Denham Springs vs Walker on Aug. 25, 1989.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Denham Springs vs Walker - August 25

VIDEO 5: Ascension Catholic vs Trafton (now Dunham) on Aug. 25, 1989. ACH running back Germaine “Juice” Williams (No. 32) made amazing plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Ascension Catholic vs Trafton (Dunham) - August 25

VIDEO 6: Catholic vs Redemptorist on Aug. 25, 1989.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Catholic vs Redemptorist - August 25

VIDEO 7: Southern Lab vs Istrouma on Aug. 25, 1989.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Southern Lab vs Istrouma - August 25

VIDEO 8: Catholic Pointe Coupee vs Redemptorist on Aug. 31, 1989.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Catholic Pointe Coupee vs Redemptorist - August 31

VIDEO 9: Belaire vs Tara on Aug. 31, 1989.

Throwback Thursday: 1989 Belaire vs Tara - August 31

____________

Keep up with more sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.