Man arrested for 5th DWI after truck overturns in sugarcane field

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man for his fifth DWI after a wreck in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Police say Robert Miller, 35, of Slaughter, was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 on Bueche Road just south of Rosehill Drive. According to arrest records, Miller’s truck ran off the roadway and overturned in a sugarcane field.
Upon coming into contact with Miller, Troopers suspected that he was impaired. Miller was arrested for his fifth DWI offense. He was also driving without a driver’s license and cited for careless operation, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.