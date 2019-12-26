Man arrested for 5th DWI after truck overturns in sugarcane field

By Mykal Vincent | December 26, 2019 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 4:53 PM

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man for his fifth DWI after a wreck in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say Robert Miller, 35, of Slaughter, was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 on Bueche Road just south of Rosehill Drive. According to arrest records, Miller’s truck ran off the roadway and overturned in a sugarcane field.

Robert Miller was arrested for his fifth DWI offense on Christmas Eve, according to LSP. (Source: LSP)

Upon coming into contact with Miller, Troopers suspected that he was impaired. Miller was arrested for his fifth DWI offense. He was also driving without a driver’s license and cited for careless operation, according to police.

