LSU holds final practice open to the media

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for practice Thursday and did not give the media on hand much to look at.
It was the last practice that is open to the media before Saturday’s game when the Tigers will face the Oklahoma Sooners.
Members of the LSU defense were energetic and flying around, while the offense stood in a large huddle for most of the allotted time sports journalists were given to get a glimpse at the team.
The Tigers will have another walkthrough Friday afternoon but it is closed to the media.
Kickoff for the CFP Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta featuring LSU against Oklahoma is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. (Central).
The game will be shown on ESPN.
