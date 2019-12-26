LSU continues preps for Oklahoma, even on Christmas Day

“I would say yes; I think it’s a different style of runner,” said Aranda. “Hurts like to put his foot in the ground quite a bit, where I think Plumlee is more of a straight-line guy, where I think Hurts will try to set you up and cut it back on you. So, I feel like the mistake I made in the Ole Miss game was when we had a breakdown here or breakdown there, I didn’t pull everybody to the side and get them together and say, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is where I went wrong. This is how we fix it.’ I feel I try to do that as best I can. I feel like in the past, I have. I don’t know why in that game I did not.”